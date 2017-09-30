Veteran Tom Alter dies at 67

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Sep 30 2017, 9:52 IST

Veteran actor Tom Alter passed away in Mumbai on Saturday.



He was 67.



A recipient of the coveted Padmashree, he is survived by wife Carol, son Jamie and daughter Afshaan.



He was suffering from stage-IV skin cancer.



A statement released on behalf of his family said, "It is with sadness we announce the death of Tom Alter, actor, writer, director, Padma Shri, and our dear husband and father."



He worked for films, theatre and television and had excelled in all the fields.



He had worked in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi and Manoj Kumar’s Kranti.



He played the role of gangster Keshav Kalsi in soap opera ‘Junoon’, which ran for a record five years during the 1990s.



His other popular television stints included Shyam Benegal's Bharat Ek Khoj, Zabaan Sambhalke and Betaal Pachisi.



He later acted in several foreign films too, notably Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi and One Night with the King.



Alter was also the first to take the television interview Sachin Tendulkar, then a young kid and budding genius.



“The world is a good man short this morning. Fine actor, pure sports lover and kind human being. You enriched our world #TomAlter,” said commentator Harsha Bhogle.