PM expresses grief on Tom Alter's death

Sep 30 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed grief on the death of actor Tom Alter and recalled his contribution to the film world and theatre.



He extended condolences to the family and admirers of the actor, the official handle of the PMO tweeted.



Alter died last night in Mumbai at the age of 67.



