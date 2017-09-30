Press Esc to close
Saturday 30 September 2017
News updated at 12:58 PM IST
  Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Banwarilal Purohit appointed Tamil Nadu Governor      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      Giving shelter to Rohingyas will pose threat to national security: Bhagwat      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      Dadar police station register case into the Elphinstone Road station stampede      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Maha village gets power, bus after 70 years of Independence      Safety audit of Foot Over Bridges ordered : Railway Ministry      People screamed for help as they were caught in the stampede      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Maha CM assures strict action against people responsible for the stampede      PM offer condolences in wake of deadly stampede at Elphinstone Road bridge      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      White House probing use of private email: report      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released      Man accuses GoAir of denying ticket for speaking Kannada      State mulls online delivery of SSLC, PU question papers      Centre asks PSEs to spend aggressively      Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India      Two boys die after mistakenly drinking acid      Bengaluru ranked world's most affordable technology city      Dhinakaran's plea rejected      IS chief calls on jihadists to 'resist', in apparent recording      'Don't have luxury of being a former FM'      Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Tom arrives from Vatican, meets PM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia halt India's winning run with 21-run victory      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Shatrughan backs former FM Yashwant Sinha      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91    
You are here: Home » National » Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra

Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra

Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Sep 30 2017, 11:41 IST
Railway minister Piyush Goyal viiting the spot on Friday. DH photo.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal viiting the spot on Friday. DH photo.

There was no pre-festival illumination of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) as railway employees joined the city in mourning the Elphinstone Road station tragedy by not celebrating Dussehra festival.

Late last night Mumbaikars took out a candle march on the Elphinstone railway bridge and prayed for the departed souls.

"Yes, it is true that the railway officials, employees, workers are not celebrating Dussehra today in the wake of the tragic incident that took place yesterday.

"All our staff, officers are saddened and they have spontaneously taken a call not to celebrate Dussehra," the chief spokesperson of Western Railway Ravinder Bhakar said.

At least 22 people died and over 30 were injured in the stampede that took place on a narrow foot-over-bridge (FoB) that connects the Elphinstone Road on the Western Railway to Parel on the Central line.

Chief spokesperson of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said the Central Railway employees are also not celebrating the festival today.

He said, "It is a call taken by railway employees and officers on their own not to celebrate the festival owing to the tragic incident."

While the CSMT station is illuminated ahead of every festival, the building wore a gloomy look last night.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.