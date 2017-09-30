Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede
Raj Thackeray spared no words as he vehemently said that not a single brick of the Bullet Train would be allowed in Mumbai till existing infrastructure is improved. ANI photo.
"This Piyush Goyal is good for nothing...just for bullet train," Thackeray told a news conference on the occasion of Dassera. "Suresh Prabhu was changed just for bullet train, he was good," he added.
Slamming the Modi government, Raj said: "We would not allow the (Ahmedabad-Mumbai) bullet train to come up here...till the time the present railway infrastructure (of Mumbai Metropolitan Region) improves."
If Modi wants to run the bullet train, he can run it in Gujarat, said Raj, who was one an admirer of the Gujarat model.
The nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray also gave an ultimatum to the illegal hawkers in the railway premises. "If they do not move out, we would do in our style," he said, adding that till the time "outsiders" keep on time, such incidents would recur.