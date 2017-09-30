Pak Army says 3 persons killed in firing by Indian troops

Press Trust of India, Islamabad, Sep 30 2017, 14:29 IST

The Pakistani Army claimed it gave the Indian troops a 'befitting response' to the unprovoked firing. PTI file photo for representation.

At least three persons, including a soldier, have been killed and four others injured in alleged firing by Indian troops across the Line of Control, the Pakistan Army said today.



The Army said that Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked firing" yesterday, targeting the civilian population in Rakhchikri area of Rawalakot.



As a result of the shelling, two civilians, including a woman, were killed while one person sustained injuries.



An army patrol assisting rescue operations in the area also came under fire, resulting in the killing of Naib Subedar Nadeem. Three soldiers were also injured, it said.



The Army claimed that Pakistani "troops gave a befitting response to the cross-border firing".