I will perform 'Nandi Dwaja' rituals in next year Dasara too: Siddaramaiah

DH Webdesk Sep 30 2017, 15:23 IST

Every year, Chief Minister of Karnataka perform pooja to the Nandi Post in Amba Vilas palace premises before the beginning of Dasara procession. DH photo.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he will be performing the Nandi Dwaja pooja rituals in next year Dasara too and asked is there any doubt in that. “I will be worshipping Nandi Post in the next year Dasara festival also, Is there any doubt in that?," he asked the media persons.







“Karnataka has received a good amount of rainfall. There is no scarcity of fodder and water this year. Almost all the dams are full. We have given the good governance as we promised. I am sure we will be coming back to power next year and will worship Nandi post in next year Dasara too,” said the Chief Minister.