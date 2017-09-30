23 killed in stampede in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai, Sep 30 2017, 18:22 IST

Twenty-three persons were killed and 38 others were killed following a stampede in narrow foot-over bridge connecting the Parel and Elphinstone Road stations of Mumbai’s suburban railway network on Friday.



While 22 died on Friday, one of those injured succumbed on Saturday at the King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.



The incident coincided with the Navratri festivities and on the eve of Dassera.



The deceased include 15 males and 8 females.



The stampede on the Elphinstone Road station – which has been renamed Prabhadevi station – took place around 1030 hrs during the morning peak hours.



What exactly triggered the stampede is not yet known, however, there seems to be multiple issues.



There was complete chaos and people were gasping for breath. Most of the victims suffered fractures and wounds.



There bridge was 77 inches wide and funds were apparently sanctioned for its upgradation, however, it was not being undertaken.



A total ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned to the next of kin of the deceased - Rs five lakh by Ministry of Railways and another Rs five lakh by the Government of Maharashtra.



The government has also decided to bear the medical expenses of the injured persons.



Railway minister Piyush Goyal announced a high-level probe by the chief safety officer of the Western Railway.



He also announced a safety audit and capacity audit of all the 136 suburban stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that those who are responsible for the incident would not be spared.



In a sharp reaction, the Shiv Sena demanded the resignation of Goyal.



The commuters also demanded that the infrastructure was crumbling and the government needs to concentrate more on the suburban network.



The Elphinstone Stone is one of the busiest stations of Mumbai as it is connected to several small business centres.



