Day after flag meeting, BSF detects 14-feet long trans-border tunnel

Zulfikar Majid, DH News Service, Srinagar, Sep 30 2017, 20:10 IST

A day after Indo-Pak forces held flag meeting and vowed to ‘maintain peace’, Border Security Force (BSF) Saturday detected a 14-feet long underground tunnel originating from the Pakistani side on the international border in Arnia sector of Jammu.



“An under-construction tunnel was detected by a BSF patrol party between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana. War-like store was recovered during the search of the tunnel indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back," a BSF spokesman said.



The recoveries, he said, included Pakistani made batteries, food, knives and grenades.



Sources said some ultras or laborers engaged were inside the tunnel, when BSF personnel detected it. "The BSF personnel opened fire but they escaped back to Pakistan. The length of tunnel is around 14 feet and was yet to be completed. It was detected well in advance before it could reach the fence,” he revealed.



The tunnel was discovered in Damala Nullah in Arnia sector which had borne maximum brunt of Pakistani fire from September 15 to September 23. It is the fifth such tunnel detected by the BSF along the IB since July 2012.



On February 15, the BSF detected another such trans-border tunnel in Ramgarh sub sector of Samba district. The discovery foiled a possible infiltration bid by militants into India territory. On March 3 last year, a similar tunnel originating from Pakistan, was detected 30 metres inside Indian territory near Allah Mai De Kothe post of the BSF in RS Pura sector.



In July 2012, a 540 metre trans-border tunnel had been detected dug by Pakistan from Lumbriyal post in Shakkergarh area. However, it had caved in due to rains near the Chalyari border outpost in Samba district.



Blaming the Pakistan Rangers for helping militants to dig these tunnels, a senior BSF officer said, “The tunnel originated from Pakistan’s side; very close to a border post and remains under constant scrutiny of overhead observation tower, it is not possible to dig a tunnel without consent of Pakistani Rangers.”



He said that influenced by the success of Hamas militants, who cleverly use tunnels against Israel Defence Forces, Lashker-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfits are being trained by the experts of Pakistani army in such technology.



“Militants with the help of Pakistan Army chose places intelligently before deciding to dig a tunnel which includes suitable terrain that can provide cover from observation posts. Also they trap local agents and Pakistan Army some times open fire on Indian posts to divert the attention,” the officer added.



The latest incident came just a day after India and Pakistan on Friday held a sector commander-level flag meeting in Suchetgarh area of the IB in Jammu on request of Pakistani Rangers to discuses border management issues. This was the first such meeting between the border forces after six months. The last such meeting was held on 9th March.



During a detailed discussion, the Pakistani Rangers had assured of taking required measures to maintain peace on borders, the source said.

