Cubans are heartbroken, angry can't seek U.S. visas in Havana

Press Esc to close
Saturday 30 September 2017
News updated at 5:26 PM IST
  Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Banwarilal Purohit appointed Tamil Nadu Governor      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      Const amendments needed to integrate people of J&K with rest of India: RSS Chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      Dadar police station register case into the Elphinstone Road station stampede      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Maha village gets power, bus after 70 years of Independence      Safety audit of Foot Over Bridges ordered : Railway Ministry      People screamed for help as they were caught in the stampede      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Maha CM assures strict action against people responsible for the stampede      PM offer condolences in wake of deadly stampede at Elphinstone Road bridge      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      White House probing use of private email: report      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released      Man accuses GoAir of denying ticket for speaking Kannada      State mulls online delivery of SSLC, PU question papers      Centre asks PSEs to spend aggressively      Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India      Two boys die after mistakenly drinking acid      Bengaluru ranked world's most affordable technology city      Dhinakaran's plea rejected      IS chief calls on jihadists to 'resist', in apparent recording      'Don't have luxury of being a former FM'      Withdrawal of southwest monsoon begins: IMD      Yashwant remains unfazed, wants govt to do course correction      Adiga's 'Selection Day' shortlisted for DSC Prize for South Asian Literature      Father Tom arrives from Vatican, meets PM      Airforce trainer aircraft crashes near Hyderabad, flight cadet safe      Australia halt India's winning run with 21-run victory      Leading Saudi women's activist vows to return and drive      Shatrughan backs former FM Yashwant Sinha      Zuckerberg hits back at Trump over allegations of Facebook bias      Jaya's death: Inquiry panel to submit report in 3 months      Coalition govts produce better economic growth: Ex-RBI Guv      Delhi CM Kejriwal says proposed Metro fare hike 'anti-people'      Watch: Mamata Banerjee composes theme song for Durga Puja      Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91    
You are here: Home » International » Cubans are heartbroken, angry can't seek U.S. visas in Havana

Cubans are heartbroken, angry can't seek U.S. visas in Havana

Reuters, Havana, Sep 30 2017, 17:26 IST
The USA has decided to stop processing visas at the embassy in Havana. Reuters photo.

The USA has decided to stop processing visas at the embassy in Havana. Reuters photo.

Cubans said they were both heartbroken and enraged by the United States' decision on Friday to stop processing visas at its embassy in Havana that would further tear at the seams of families already divided by the Florida Straits.

The United States said it was cutting its diplomatic presence in Cuba by more than a half because of mysterious "attacks" against its embassy personnel and was therefore halting regular visa operations.

"To think you can't go see your family is a terrible thing," said pensioner Xiomara Irene Louzado, 74, who had been planning a visit to the United States to see her sister and nephews.

Louzado said she also wanted to visit the graves of her sister and mother. She has traveled there regularly but now she simply no longer knew when she next could.

"This is unnecessary and inhuman," said Laura Hernandez, a Cuban student who had been hoping to move to live with her father in the United States. "With so many families to reunify... why?"

While Cuba numbers a population of 11.2 million, there are an estimated 2 million Cuban Americans in the United States.

It remains unclear which visas the U.S. Havana embassy will still be processing and what other recourses Cubans will have.

"We have suspended most visa processing in Havana," a notice on its website read. "Cuban applicants for non immigrant visas may apply at another U.S. embassy or consulate overseas."

The United States has one specific deal with its former Cold War foe to issue 20,000 visas a year to Cubans seeking to emigrate there, agreed after the 1994 rafter exodus to prevent them from taking to the sea illegally in makeshift crafts.

Short of an effective third country workaround for those visa applications, Friday's measure would likely ensure it violates that agreement, said Michael Bustamante, an assistant professor of Latin American history at Florida International University.

The Cuban government has denied any involvement in the alleged attacks on diplomats in Havana and warned the Trump administration against politicizing them.

Twenty-one U.S. embassy employees in Cuba have been injured and reported symptoms such as hearing loss, dizziness, headache, fatigue, cognitive issues, and difficulty sleeping, the State Department said.

Several Canadian diplomats have complained of similar symptoms to their American counterparts but Canada said on Friday it had no plans to reduce staff at its embassy in Havana.

Many Cubans on Friday said they felt they were once more collateral damage of the war between the anti-Castro lobby in the United States and Cuba.

U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, had in June said he wanted to partially roll back the detente agreed with Cuba under his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama.

"Politics always ends up affecting the poorest, the people, and not the government," said Jessica Aguila, 38, an office employee who had been planning to visit her family at Christmas. "In a few months, all the advances between the two countries have been turned to dust."

Washington on Friday also warned U.S. citizens against visiting the Caribbean island, a move that will likely hurt many Cubans working in hospitality.

That sector is one of the few that had been thriving amidst a gloomy economic outlook, although it took a beating earlier this month from Hurricane Irma that wrought havoc on much of the island's infrastructure.

"(Trump) is already an imminent danger for us, said Magdalena Hernandez, 67, "worse than a Category 5 hurricane."

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh, Nelson Acosta and Reuters TV in Havana; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

l Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj shakes hands with Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Seriously injured Mohammad Maqbool Parrey, father of slain BSF Jawan Rameez Parrey being treated...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Women wail during funeral procession of BSF personnel Rameez Ahmed Parray at Hajin in Bandipora...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Anganwadi workers stage a demonstration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg to demand hike in their wages in...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Shia Muslims take part in a mourning procession on the 7th day of Muharram in Allahabad on...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Hindu devotees prepare to sacrifice a buffalo as part of a ritual during the Durga Puja festival...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

Soumili Mukherjee, a five-year old girl dressed as a Kumari, yawns as she is worshipped by a...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

People gather near an Indian Air Force trainee aircraft that crashed in Keesara under Cyberabad...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

In this May 14, 1999 file photo, Playboy founder and editor in chief Hugh Hefner receives kisses...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

Home Minister Rajnath singh and Union Law & Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during the...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.