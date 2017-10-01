Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
News updated at 12:33 PM IST
You are here: Home » National » Rains, Rumors or Sudden Rush?

Rains, Rumors or Sudden Rush?

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Service, Mumbai, Sep 30 2017, 18:33 IST
The stampede occurred at a foot over bridge (FOB) that connects the Elphinstone Road to Central Railway 's Parel station. PTI Photo

The Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway is one of the busiest suburban network stations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The stampede occurred at a foot over bridge (FOB) that connects the Elphinstone Road to Central Railway 's Parel station.

The FOB is crowded in the morning and evening peak hours

The stampede took place around 10.30 hrs.

There were unprecedented rains in the morning and people were caught unawares. It rained almost 27 mm from 1000 hrs to 1100 hrs.

In fact, most of the people have stopped carrying raincoats and umbrellas.

Because of the rains people took shelter in the FOB – and this led to overcrowding at the exit.

As four trains passed by in quick succession at the station there was huge crowd and from the other end people took the stairs to climb to the FOB.

Because of Navratri-Dassera festivities, there was extra rush in the trains.

In the meantime, there were rumours like the FOB falling and some sort of short-circuit

This led to panic and there was tremendous push from behind towards the exit point.

Some people fell down and this had a cascading effect and a major stampede - making it one of the worst incidents in Mumbai's railway history
