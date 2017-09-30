Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away

Press Trust of India, Guwahati, Sep 30 2017, 18:35 IST

Radhika Mohan Bhagwati was admitted with pneumonia. Photo: Twitter/RanjeetkrDass.

Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati, editor of several Assamese newspapers and a Sahitya Akademi awardee, passed away today at a hospital here following protracted illness.



Bhagawati was 84.



He breathed his last at a private hospital here where he was admitted on September 17 with pneumonia, his family sources said.



Bhagawati began his career as a journalist as a Sub-Editor in 'Notun Asomia' newspaper in 1958 and then joined the magazine 'Ramdhenu' to subsequently become its editor.



He then served as the editor of daily Assamese newspapers 'Ajir Dainik Batori', 'Batori', 'Ajir Asom', 'Sentinel (Hindi)' amd Dainik Asam.



The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumnus was also engaged in various literary works, writing several books including 'Roktojoba', 'Bonoria Ful', 'Ejon Roja Asil' and 'Asomiar Puhorot Asomiar Chari Doshokor Itihash'.



He was the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1991 for Assamese translation of 'The Story of Our Newspapers' by Chanchal Sarkar.



He was also awarded with the prestigious Harendra Nath Barua Award for his journalistic work in 1990, 'Shiva Prashad Baruah' national award in 2009, 'Birendra Kumar Bhattcharya' award in 2009 and 'Shashiprabha Barbarua Sahitya Award' in 2015 when he also received the 'Sadi Journalist Award.



Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the demise describing Radhika Mohan Bhagawati as "a glaring example of journalistic excellence who immensely enriched the field of journalism in the state".



I feel deeply saddened to hear the news of his demise and pray for eternal peace of his departed soul", Sonowal said. Several organisations, journalists' associations and political parties condoled Bhagabati's demise.