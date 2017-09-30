Press Esc to close
Saturday 30 September 2017
Dasara festivities conclude with spectacular procession

Press Trust of India, Mysuru, Sep 30 2017, 19:15 IST
The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dasara celebrations here today with a spectacular procession marking the grand finale.

Lakhs of people watched the procession, known for its grandeur and regal splendour.

The key attraction was the 'jamboo savari' (procession of caparisoned elephants)' of the city's presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari, an avatar of Durga. It was accompanied by other caparisoned pachyderms.

Enthusiastic crowds had lined up along the five km procession route hours before it started from the imposing palace premises and terminated at Bannimantapa.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah set in motion the Dasara procession offering puja to Chamundeshwari.

The heir of Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took out the Vijaya Yatra from Amba Vilas Palace till Bhuvaneshwari Devi temple where he performed special prayers to banni tree.

Wadiyar's aunt Pramoda Devi, who adopted him to continue the lineage of the royal family, and his wife Trishika Devi too attended the celebrations.

Celebrated as naada habba (state festival), the event showcased Karnatakas cultural heritage resplendent with folk art forms.

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said this year's festivities mark the celebration of good rains in the state. "I had instructed the district in charge minister to arrange for a grand Dasara celebration as we received good rains. It is an indicator of good year ahead. Our lakes and ponds are full to the brim," said Siddaramaiah. The traditional Dasara procession is held on "Vijayadashami", signifying the victory of good over evil.

The tableaux in the procession were from various government departments from across the State. More than 200 artists took part in the event. The rulers of Mysuru or the Wadiyars had been the worshippers of Durga and had established their family Goddess atop a hillock, which has been named as Chamunda hills. Raja Wodeyar I (1578-1617), first ruler of independent Mysore kingdom in 1610, had started the Dasara festivities which are held in all its glory since then.
