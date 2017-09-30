Press Esc to close
Saturday 30 September 2017
News updated at 8:31 PM IST
  Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations      Dasara festivities conclude with spectacular procession      Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away      Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Banwarilal Purohit appointed Tamil Nadu Governor      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      Const amendments needed to integrate people of J&K with rest of India: RSS Chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      Dadar police station register case into the Elphinstone Road station stampede      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Maha village gets power, bus after 70 years of Independence      Safety audit of Foot Over Bridges ordered : Railway Ministry      People screamed for help as they were caught in the stampede      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Maha CM assures strict action against people responsible for the stampede      PM offer condolences in wake of deadly stampede at Elphinstone Road bridge      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      White House probing use of private email: report      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released      Man accuses GoAir of denying ticket for speaking Kannada      Centre asks PSEs to spend aggressively      Modi, Af CEO meet; pact inked for training cops in India    
You are here: Home » National » Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations

Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Sep 30 2017, 19:26 IST
Original Dussehra atSubhash Maidan in Delhi New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ,Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Dussehra celebrations at Parade Ground in New Delhi. PTI photo.

Original Dussehra atSubhash Maidan in Delhi New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind with his wife and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ,Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Dussehra celebrations at Parade Ground in New Delhi. PTI photo.

Arrows were fired to set the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakaran ablaze at the Parade Ground here today, an event that was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among a host of other dignitaries.

The burning of the giant effigies, signifying the triumph of good over evil, was organised by the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee, which has been organising the city's one of the most high-profile Raamlila events at the grounds opposite the historic Red Fort since 1924.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Vijay Goel, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari were also among those present.

Speaking at the event, Modi said that festivals "are a medium of education and teach us unity. Though it has been thousands of years, but the tales of Lords Rama and Krishna enhance consciousness in our society."

He also urged the people to take a pledge on the occasion and contribute to the process of nation building.

President Kovind said "we all should work towards growth and overall development of the society."

Last year, Modi had participated in the Dussehra celebrations in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh which was then facing assembly elections.

Earlier, the President, the Vice President and former Prime Minister Singh applied 'tilak' on the foreheads of the Ramlila participants playing the roles of Rama, Laxmana and Hanuman, the chief protagonists of the epic Ramayana, parts of which are enacted during the Navratra celebrations that culminated today on Dussehra with the slaying of Ravana.

BJP chief Amit Shah attended another such event nearby, organised by the Luv Kush Ram Lila committee near the Red Fort, while Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi attended the one organised by the Nav Shri Dharmik Lila Committee.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.