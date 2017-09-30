Vice President for transparency on security issues to prevent corruption

Shekhar Iyer, DH News Service, New Delhi, Sep 30 2017, 19:31 IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has said that the people have the right to know how decision-making happens at the highest level and what national security entails to prevent corruption.



Normally, he said, matters relating to defence and security aspects are kept shrouded in a veil of secrecy and not put in public domain by most nations the world over.



"However, a balanced view has to be taken on the extent to which such information could be made available to the public as complete lack of transparency would give scope to corruption," Naidu said on Friday.



He was addressing the gathering after releasing the book ‘Securing India: The Modi Way' authored by Nitin Gokhale on steps taken by the government in the last three years.



The Vice- President said the book contains interviews with former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, the National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, current and former Army chiefs, special forces officers and men, NSG commandos and IAF personnel.