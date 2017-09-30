Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP

Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Sep 30 2017, 21:33 IST

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP today, asking its ally to refrain from "teaching us patriotism". "Don't teach us patriotism. The day when we need to be taught patriotism hasn't come yet," Thackeray said, addressing the annual Dussehra rally of his party at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai tonight.



"An atmosphere was created that those who favour demonetisation are patriots and those who oppose it are traitors," he said, referring to the central government's decision to withdraw high-value currency notes from circulation last year.



Thackeray appealed to Shiv Sena workers to refrain from launching personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as was seen during a recent Sena protest against inflation. The Sena leader also pointed to the incongruity of the BJP sharing power with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.



"In Kashmir, what ideological bond do you (BJP) share with the PDP? Why hasn't special status to Jammu & Kashmir been revoked?" he asked. "We allied with the BJP for Hindutva when the word 'Hindutva' was a taboo. If they (BJP leaders) think we are of no use to them, we'll see," Thackeray said.



"Let us know what is your definition of Hindutva," he asked. Expressing staunch opposition to Modi's pet project, Uddhav said, "Who wants the bullet train? Improve rail infrastructure first."



"This government says GST brings uniform taxation. Where is the uniformity? Even Pakistan has cheaper petrol than us," Thackeray said on high petrol and diesel prices.