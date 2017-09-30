500-yr-old Durga temple to be declared heritage site: Rijiju
Union minister Kiren Rijiju. Press Trust of India file photo
"I will ask the village council and people here to send a proposal (in this regard).... This place deserves a recognition," Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, told reporters at Nartiang.
Perched on a hill top and overlooking the Myntang river, the Durga Bari at Nartiang in the Jaintia Hills district was built by Jaintia kings in 16th or 17th century.
Nartiang is also a famous tourist destination for its monoliths, the tallest in the entire Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.
"I will talk to both the union tourism minister and union culture minister to provide assistance to this area. This is my commitment," Rijiju said.