500-yr-old Durga temple to be declared heritage site: Rijiju

Press Trust of India, Shillong, Sep 30 2017, 22:24 IST

Union minister Kiren Rijiju today said that Nartiang village in West Jaintia Hills district - which is home to a 500-year-old Durga temple will be declared as a national heritage site.





"I will ask the village council and people here to send a proposal (in this regard).... This place deserves a recognition," Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, told reporters at Nartiang.



Perched on a hill top and overlooking the Myntang river, the Durga Bari at Nartiang in the Jaintia Hills district was built by Jaintia kings in 16th or 17th century.



Nartiang is also a famous tourist destination for its monoliths, the tallest in the entire Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.



"I will talk to both the union tourism minister and union culture minister to provide assistance to this area. This is my commitment," Rijiju said.