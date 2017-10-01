Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
Africa, first foreign destination of Prez

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 1 2017, 0:36 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind, PTI file photo

President Ram Nath Kovind will commence his foreign visits next week with a tour to Africa. Kovind will visit Djibouti and Ethiopia from Tuesday. This is going to be his first foreign visit after taking over as President of India on July 25. He will commence his visit from Djibouti on Tuesday.

During his two-day visit to Djibouti, he will meet Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, the President of the Horn of Africa country, while Prime Minister Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed will call on him. He will reach Addis Ababa on Wednesday for a three-day visit. He will meet Ethiopian President Mulatu Teshome during his stay in Addis Ababa.

Kovind is visiting Djibouti and Ethiopia at a time when India is seeking to step up its engagement with the countries in Africa. India of late partnered with Japan to establish a “growth corridor” linking Asia and Africa, ostensibly to counter China's bid to expand its geo-strategic influence through its Belt-and-Road initiative.

Djibouti is strategically located at the southern entrance to the Red Sea on the route to the Suez Canal. China has of late set up its first overseas military base in Djibouti, apparently with an objective to expand its strategic footprints in Indian Ocean Region. France, US and Japan also have military bases in Djibouti.

“The first visit by the President to Africa shows the importance of the Africa for the current Government. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) declared that Africa was a priority for India's foreign and economic policies,” Neena Malhotra, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa) at the Ministry of External Affairs, told journalists.

No cabinet minister or Head of Government or Head of State of India had ever visited Djibouti in the past. Ethiopia, however, has seen several high-level visits from India, with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visiting the country in 2011. V V Giri was the last President to visit Ethiopia in 1972.

“The President is looking forward to the visit. He recognises that the Africa and Indian Ocean Region are central to the foreign policy of India. That is why this region was chosen for his first foreign visit,” Kovind's press secretary Ashok Malik said. “What other countries do is entirely the business of these countries. We don't need to comment on that,” he replied when asked about India's view on China setting up a military base in Djibouti and trying to spread its geopolitical and geoeconomical clout across Africa.
