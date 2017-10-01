Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
Yogi, Cabinet to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya

DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 1 2017, 0:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI Photo

This Diwali, the spotlight in Uttar Pradesh will be in the temple town of Ayodhya where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues will be celebrating the festival.

BJP sources here said the Chief Minister will announce development projects worth hundreds of crores for Ayodhya. Party leaders also said this year’s Diwali celebrations have been organized on a grand scale at the temple.

A BJP leader said on Saturday that Adityanath and the entire cabinet will be at the temple town. He said Diwali was celebrated in Ayodhya when Lord Ram was anointed after his return home from killing Ravana.

The town would be festooned to welcome the Chief Minister and the cabinet, while several cultural programmes have also been organized on the occasion. Colourful processions and lining the banks of Saryu river with earthen lamps will be part of the festivities.

However, Adityanath’s decision to celebrate Diwali in Ayodhya is being seen as an attempt to keep the temple issue alive for the 2019 general elections. The visit is significant after several religious and BJP leaders alike have been talking about beginning the construction of the temple in 2019.

A couple of days ago, senior UP minister and the government’s spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh quoted the prediction of a prominent seer that construction of the Ayodhya temple would begin in 2019.

Adityanath’s selection to head the BJP government here put the spotlight back on the temple issue. Truckloads of stones continue to arrive from Rajasthan apparently for temple construction.

The Chief Minister refused to ban the arrival of truckloads of stones from Rajasthan to Ayodhya saying it was not illegal, while the Samajwadi Party government had banned the stone-laden vehicles in 2015 after Muslim organizations reacted sharply.

Adityanath’s Diwali celebrations in the temple city is also significant as it comes after the framing of charges by a special CBI court here recently on BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and other VHP leaders for the December 6, 1992, Babri Masjid demolition.
