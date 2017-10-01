Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
News updated at 12:55 AM IST
  Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      People living on China border our strategic assets, should not migrate: Rajnath      Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations      Dasara festivities conclude with spectacular procession      Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away      Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Banwarilal Purohit appointed Tamil Nadu Governor      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released    
You are here: Home » National » National security important: Bhagwat

National security important: Bhagwat

Press Trust of India, Nagpur, Oct 1 2017, 0:55 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Press Trust India File photo

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Press Trust India File photo

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday asked the Centre to keep national security in mind while taking a decision on Rohingya. He charged that they were driven out of Myanmar mainly due to their violent separatist activities and links with terror groups.

In his Vijayadashmi address from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here, Bhagwat flagged a number of issues like illegal immigrants, cow vigilantism, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the economic scenario.

He accused the Kerala and West Bengal governments of lending a “helping hand to anti-national for forces for petty political interest”. He also praised the Centre over the handling of the Dokalam issue with China.

“Rohingyas, who were chased away from Myanmar, have infiltrated into the country and many more are ready to migrate illegally”, he said.

Giving shelter to Rohingyas will not only put pressure on our jobs but also pose a threat to national security, he said.

“Any decision regarding them should be taken keeping in mind that they will definitely be a threat to national security and integrity,” the RSS chief added.

Senior BJP leader L K Advani and Union minister Nitin Gadkari were present on the occasion. Dalit religious leader Baba Nirmal Das, who was expected to be the chief guest, could not attend the event as he was indisposed. His message was read out at the event.

Referring to the issue of cow vigilantism, Bhagwat said: “It is reprehensible that some people have been killed allegedly by gaurakshaks”.

“At the same time, many people have been killed by cow smugglers,” he said. Bhagwat said the issue of cow protection is beyond religion and “many Muslims have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the cow just as people of Bajrang Dal have”.

He noted that problems of the people, who were displaced from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s, are yet to be addressed. “Necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed in that state. Only when the constitutional amendments are done, can the residents of Jammu and Kashmir be completely assimilated with the rest of India,” Bhagwat said, apparently hinting at Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

There is an urgent need to take the benefits of development to the masses in the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, including Jammu and Ladakh regions, without any discrimination and through transparent and clean governance, he said. “The problem of refugees is still not resolved in the state. For decades together, their generations are living in a miserable state as refugees for their decision to be in Bharat and remain as Hindu.

“Despite being the citizens of Bharat, they still don’t have basic facilities of education, employment and democratic rights,” Bhagwat said.

“The problems of permanent residents of the state, who migrated from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1947 and the people who were displaced from Kashmir Valley in 1990 remain as they were,” he said.

Bhagwat said conditions should be created “so that our brothers can lead a happy, dignified and secure life like other Indians, by ensuring them equal democratic rights, even while remaining firm and devoted to their religion and national identity”.

“And for this just work, necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed. Then and only then, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir can be completely assimilated with the rest of India and their equal cooperation and share will be possible in the national progress,” Bhagwat said.

On the Dokalam standoff, Bhagwat said, “In response to the activities of Pakistan on the western front and of China on the northern front, India’s strong and determined stand has been visible in the incidents like Dokalam on the borders as well as in international diplomacy.”
Targeting Kerala and West Bengal government for not doing enough against anti-national forces, he said, “The situation in Bengal and Kerala is known to all.

“The information of these anti-national activities reaches the Union government and they must take necessary steps to foil these nefarious designs,” he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.