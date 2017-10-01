Weather gods kind on Vijayadasami processions; Thousands watch Jumboo Savari

DH News Service, Mysuru, Oct 1 2017, 2:24 IST

Heavy rains that lashed the city till Thursday stayed off for the colourful Jamboo Savari on Saturday, which brought the curtains over the 10-day Naada Habba, Mysuru-Dasara.



The Jamboo Savari on Vijayadasami day was the marquee event of the festival inaugurated by poet KS Nissar Ahmed on September 21 atop the Chamundi Hill.



Thousands thronged to witness the procession in Mysuru palace as it began, while over two lakh gathered up to the Bannimantap grounds where the torchlight parade was held.



Though seating arrangements were made for 24,500 at the palace, 35,000 gathered to view the Jamboo Savari.



In all, three lakh had converged on the city for the spectacle, with most of them seen donning raincoats and carrying umbrellas, quite prepared to shelter themselves from the downpour that threatened to play the spoilsport as it did last year.



Arjuna, the 57-year-old elephant carried the 750-kilogram golden howdah for the seventh time, flanked by female “kumki” pachyderms Kaveri and Vijaya at the fag end of the procession.



The elephants raised their trunks in acknowledgement as the palace cannons blazed for the ceremonial 21-gun salute.



Earlier, to mark the beginning of the Vijayadashami procession, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other dignitaries performed puja to the Nandi Dhwaja at Balarama Gate of the Palace at 2.15 pm.



The procession was led by Nishane elephant Balarama, who has carried the howdah 13 times from 1999 to 2011, followed by ‘Noufath’ elephant Abhimanyu, Vikrama, and ‘Saalanes’ Gopi, first-time participants Bheema, Krishna, Drona, and Varalakshmi, Prashanth, Gajendra, Harsha and Gopalaswami.



The Chief Minister, PWD Minister and district in-charge HC Mahadevappa, Mayor MJ Ravikumar and scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar offered floral prayers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the golden howdah at 5 pm.



Fifteen elephants have marched in the procession this year, including Arjuna. Forty art troops from across the state and 40 tableaus from Zilla panchayats and various departments were part of the parade.



Elephant Drona, who died in 1998 by electrocution while gracing in the forest, is regarded as the best ever animal to have carried the golden howdah, which he carried for18 years from 1981 to 1997. The elephant is regarded the best to carry the howdah since he had the ability to make adjustments.



Among the dignitaries in the Savari were Poet Nissar Ahmed, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy, Forest Minister B Ramanath Rai, Kannada and Culture Minister Umashree, Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge, Minister for Social Welfare H Anjaneya and others.



The Chief Minister continued the recent practice of appearing with his family. On Friday, he was seen with his grandson Dhawan during the Yuva Dasara programmes.



On Saturday’s Jamboo Savari, he was seen with his both his grandchildren, Dhavan and Tanmayi.