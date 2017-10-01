Audikeshavulu's kin escapes from Mallya Hospital ICU

DH News Service, Bengaluru, Oct 1 2017, 1:53 IST

The grandson of businessman-cum-politician the late D K Audikeshavulu escaped from Mallya Hospital on Friday. The police have formed special teams to nab him.



Geethavishnu was arrested on Thursday after his luxury car collided with a Maruti Omni at South End Circle, injuring six, including three children. He was nabbed by the public while trying to escape.



Vishnu was in an inebriated condition and the police also recovered 110 grams of marijuana from his car.



Vishnu was later admitted to Mallya Hospital - a family-owned institution - where his mother Dr Teejeshwari is the managing director.



It is still not clear how the police could allow Vishnu to be admitted to a hospital owned by his family. Vishnu apparently demanded the police to admit him to Mallya Hospital.



On Thursday afternoon the police were denied permission to interrogate Vishnu about the marijuana found in his car. His mother and other doctors said that he is in the ICU and needs 10 hours of rest.



The police tried again around 12.30 am on Friday but got the same response. Two policemen were then deployed and were directed to check on him every hour.



A policeman on duty said, “When I checked around 5.15 am he was sleeping in bed No 11. Again I checked at 6.15 am but he was not there. Doctors did not give a proper reply to our queries. We checked everywhere and later realised that he escaped from the emergency exit.”