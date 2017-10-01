Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park

Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 1 2017, 10:21 IST
The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB)'s proposal is to build a multi-product industrial park in about 904.86 hectares. Screengrab.

The Centre has given its green light to the combined development of Harohalli industrial zone in Ramnagara district of Karnataka entailing an investment of Rs 1,561 crore, a government official said.

The Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB)'s proposal is to build a multi-product industrial park in about 904.86 hectares.

"The Union environment ministry has given environment clearance (EC) for combined development of phase II and III of Harohalli industrial park in Karnataka," the official said.

The EC to the project is subject to compliance with certain conditions. The cost of the project is pegged at Rs 1,561 crore and is expected to generate 23,500 jobs, the official added. In the proposed industrial park, KIADB will develop common infrastructures like roads, water sources, power, drainage and street lighting, among others, as well as social infrastructure facilities like banks, post office, canteen, and primary health centres. According to KIADB, there are no court cases pending against the project. Land for phase II and II has been acquired and compensation to farmers paid.

Most of phase II is under operation for which environment clearance was secured in 2013 from the state appraisal committee. Since phase II and III will be developed together, green clearance was sought from the central government
