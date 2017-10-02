Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
News updated at 11:34 AM IST
  PM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shashtri      Boy killed, 5 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire      Nehra makes comeback, Ashwin, Jadeja ignored      Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath    
You are here: Home » National » Mumbaikars call for better services

Mumbaikars call for better services

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Oct 1 2017, 12:33 IST
The railway network is spread over Mumbai and the neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. DH photo for representation.

The railway network is spread over Mumbai and the neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad. DH photo for representation.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network is the biggest and one of the best in the world – but there are several issues at the same time like facilities for commuters and the crowd during the peak hours.

The railway network is spread over Mumbai and the neighboring districts of Thane, Palghar, and Raigad.

Spread over 465 km, the suburban railway operates 2,342 train services and carries more than 78 lakh plus commuters daily. There are 136 suburban stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

By annual ridership (2.64 billion), the Mumbai suburban railway is one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the world. It is spread over four lines – the Mainline of Western Railway (WR) and Harbour, Trans-Harbour and the Mainline of the Central Railway (CR).

The issue of safety of commuters has come to the fore once again in the wake of the Elphinstone Road FoB stampede last week that claimed 23 lives and resulted in injuries to 38 others.

“What we need is more lines and more trains, the population of Mumbai is constantly increasing,” said Shaibal Gupta, a space seller, based in Vasai.

“The services are the best, the signaling system is the best. But there is lack of toilets, foot-over bridges and entry and exit at bridges are jammed during the morning and evening peak hours,” said Tushir Choudhary, the director of School of Broadcasting and Communication at Andheri.

Activist Dinesh Sadh, who travels from Mulund and Bandra on a regular basis, said that no doubt we need to upgrade facilities but given the regularity and punctuality, the railway administration needs to be commenced. “What we need is the reduction of babu-culture,” he said.

“The Indian Railways should not take Mumbaikars for granted,” said RTI activist Anil Galgali.

“The Delhi-based railway bosses have always neglected Mumbai and it's needed. There was hope that Mumbai based Suresh Prabhu and now Piyush Goyal would do something for Mumbai, seems to be a distant dream,” said Galgali, said adding that in its blind ambition for Bullet Train the Central and the state government has not been paying attention towards the needs of the daily commuters.

One of the major issues that are a matter of concern is the deaths on the tracks. “Daily 10 to 12 and sometimes more die while crossing the tracks. It's the fault of the commuters. The railways have also been running campaigns, people have been penalized but these deaths are happening and this is a reality,” said Raj Suri, who publishes the Mumbai Guide.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.