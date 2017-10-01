Narayan Rane forms new party

Mrityunjay Bose, DH News Services, Mumbai, Oct 1 2017, 14:27 IST

Veteran politician and Konkan strongman Narayan Rane on Sunday announced the launch of his political party, Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha."The aim is to work for all and pursue development," the 65-year-old Rane told a news conference in Mumbai.Rane, who in the past had been associated with the Shiv Sena and Congress, slammed Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray for targeting prime minister Narendra Modi and opposing the bullet train project.Rane had been the revenue minister in the erstwhile Shiv Seva-BJP government between 1995-99 and also the chief minister briefly.Then they lost the polls, he became the leader of the opposition but in 2005 he was expelled by late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray for raising a banner of revolt against Uddhav.He joined the Congress and became a minister handling portfolios like revenue and then industries. According to him, the Congress high command went back on its promise of making him the chief minister.He resigned from the Congress on 21 September.Asked whether he would join the NDA, he said that first let the party be formally formed and then other things will come.However, he made it clear that he would work with 'like-minded parties".