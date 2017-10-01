Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
Pending cases go down in SC, HCs; but see upward swing in lower courts

Press Trust of India, New Delhi, Oct 1 2017, 15:48 IST
The number of pending cases in the Supreme Court and the 24 high courts has gone down in the past three years but the pendency has seen an upward swing in the lower judiciary, says law ministry data.

According to figures compiled by the ministry, the apex court had 62,791 pending cases at the end of 2014. The figures went down to 59,272 in December, 2015. But at the end of 2016, the pendency in the Supreme Court went up to 62,537.

The ministry said according to latest data provided by the SC, as on July 17, 2017, the pending cases have been pegged at 58,438. These include 48,772 civil and 9,666 criminal cases.

Similar is the case with the 24 high courts of the country where pending cases were pegged at 41.52 lakh at the end of 2014. In December, 2015, the pendency went down to 38.70 lakh. But at the end of 2016, the cases went up to 40.15 lakh, but were less than the pendency in 2014.

But in the subordinate courts -- considered the backbone of the country's justice delivery system -- the pendency of cases has gone up in the last three years.

While the pending cases in 2014 were recorded at 2.64 crore, they went up to 2.70 crore in 2015. In December, 2016, the pending cases went up to 2.74 crore.

The high courts have a shortage of 413 judges as on September 1. While the approved strength is 1,079, these are working with 666 judges.

The lower courts with an approved strength of nearly 20,000 judicial officers is short of 4,937 judicial officers.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

