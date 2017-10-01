Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
News updated at 5:25 PM IST
Oppn parties in TN seek new governor's intervention to solve political crisis

Sathyanarayana, DH News Service, Chennai, Oct 1 2017, 16:22 IST
Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded immediate intervention by the new governor Banwarilal Purohit to find a solution to the current political crisis prevailing in the State. Image Courtesy: Twitter

Amid heightening power struggle within the ruling AIADMK, the entire Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded immediate intervention by the new governor Banwarilal Purohit to find a solution to the current political crisis prevailing in the State.

DMK working president M K Stalin on Sunday said the new governor should function independently and impartially besides fulfilling his constitutional duties. "Unlike the previous governor (Vidyasagar Rao), Mr Purohit ought to understand the political situation in the State immediately and work accordingly to discharge his duties", he added.

Stalin said since Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao was holding additional responsibility of Tamil Nadu especially when the State was suffering from political crisis, it
had also dented the government administration.

Expressing hope that the new governor would find an immediate solution to the political confusion in the State, DMDK chief and actor Vijayakant said the ruling AIADMK government led by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami would dissolve within a week.

Echoing similar views, PMK leader and former union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss said with his rich experience governor Purohit should find a solution to the confusion prevailing in the ruling party.

"Since the ruling AIADMK lost its majority in the House, the governor should not allow the government to take new policy decisions till the court cases including with regard to the disqualification of 18 AIADMK members were completed.

Similarly, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Purohit has faced several challenges and with his experience, he would bring Tamil Nadu to a healthy situation.

Expressing hope that the new governor would put a full stop to the political confusion in the State, Indian Union Muslim League president M Khader Mohideen said Purohit would find a path that would change the current situation and also enable smooth growth.

Despite mounting demand rebel AIADMK group and from opposition parties including DMK for a floor test in the Assembly to prove Pananiswami government's majority Governor Vidyasagar Rao is yet to take a decision on trust vote maintained that the crisis is withing AIADMK.



