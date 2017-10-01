Nitish pays tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain
Kumar appealed the people of the state to observe Muharram with peace, amity, harmony and brotherhood. Photo via Twitter. Representational Image.
Hazrat Imam Hussain and his 72 faithful followers gave sacrifice in 'Maidan-e-Karbala' to protect their rights and truth fighting against injustice, atrocity and narcissism, Kumar said in an official release.
Stating that their sacrifice will not be forgotten, the CM said that people should take inspiration from their sacrifice and should always be ready to give bigger sacrifice for truth, benevolence and humanity, it said.
