Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
News updated at 5:25 PM IST
  Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      People living on China border our strategic assets, should not migrate: Rajnath      Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations      Dasara festivities conclude with spectacular procession      Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away      Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released    
You are here: Home » National » Amethi the new flash point between Cong-BJP

Amethi the new flash point between Cong-BJP

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 1 2017, 17:25 IST
Rahul is scheduled to arrive at Amethi on a three day visit on Wednesday. Reuters File Photo

Rahul is scheduled to arrive at Amethi on a three day visit on Wednesday. Reuters File Photo

The next Lok Sabha elections may be more than a year away but the Nehru-Gandhi turf of Amethi, the Parliamentary constituency of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, threatens to turn into a new flash point between the Congress and BJP after Amethi district administration sought postponement of Rahul's proposed visit there on Wednesday citing ''unavailability'' of police force.

The administration's decision to seek deferment of Rahul's visit assumes significance as BJP as barely a few days after Congress leader's proposed visit, BJP national president Amit Shah and union minister Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari were scheduled to visit the constituency and announce a slew of projects for the district.

While the Congress termed the Amethi district administration's move as ''politically motivated'' and under ''pressure'', the BJP found nothing wrong with the same.

Rahul is scheduled to arrive at Amethi on a three day visit on Wednesday.

According to the official sources here on Sunday, Amethi district magistrate has written to the SPG director general expressing his inability to provide adequate security to Rahul if he went ahead with his scheduled visit as the police force would be busy with immersion of Durga idols and Moharram till Friday.

UP Congress spokesman Akhilesh Pratap Singh termed it a ''conspiracy'' and alleged that the BJP did not want Rahul to visit his Lok Sabha constituency before Amit Shah's visit. ''BJP is afraid of Rahul,'' Singh said.

Congress sources said that Rahul would not defer his visit despite the district administration's reluctance to arrange security.

BJP sources said that a slew of developmental projects would be announced during Shah's visit. The new projects included inauguration of three ITIs, FM Radio Station, a Sainik School and some other road projects. Shah is also scheduled to address public meeting in Amethi.

Amethi had witnessed a bitter electoral battle between Rahul and Smriti Irani in 2014 LS polls. Though Rahul emerged victorious, his victory margin was reduced substantially.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.