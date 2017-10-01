Amethi the new flash point between Cong-BJP

Sanjay Pandey, DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 1 2017, 17:25 IST

The next Lok Sabha elections may be more than a year away but the Nehru-Gandhi turf of Amethi, the Parliamentary constituency of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, threatens to turn into a new flash point between the Congress and BJP after Amethi district administration sought postponement of Rahul's proposed visit there on Wednesday citing ''unavailability'' of police force.



The administration's decision to seek deferment of Rahul's visit assumes significance as BJP as barely a few days after Congress leader's proposed visit, BJP national president Amit Shah and union minister Smriti Irani and Nitin Gadkari were scheduled to visit the constituency and announce a slew of projects for the district.



While the Congress termed the Amethi district administration's move as ''politically motivated'' and under ''pressure'', the BJP found nothing wrong with the same.



Rahul is scheduled to arrive at Amethi on a three day visit on Wednesday.



According to the official sources here on Sunday, Amethi district magistrate has written to the SPG director general expressing his inability to provide adequate security to Rahul if he went ahead with his scheduled visit as the police force would be busy with immersion of Durga idols and Moharram till Friday.



UP Congress spokesman Akhilesh Pratap Singh termed it a ''conspiracy'' and alleged that the BJP did not want Rahul to visit his Lok Sabha constituency before Amit Shah's visit. ''BJP is afraid of Rahul,'' Singh said.



Congress sources said that Rahul would not defer his visit despite the district administration's reluctance to arrange security.



BJP sources said that a slew of developmental projects would be announced during Shah's visit. The new projects included inauguration of three ITIs, FM Radio Station, a Sainik School and some other road projects. Shah is also scheduled to address public meeting in Amethi.



Amethi had witnessed a bitter electoral battle between Rahul and Smriti Irani in 2014 LS polls. Though Rahul emerged victorious, his victory margin was reduced substantially.

