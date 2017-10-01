Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
News updated at 6:52 PM IST
  Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      People living on China border our strategic assets, should not migrate: Rajnath      Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations      Dasara festivities conclude with spectacular procession      Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away      Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released    
You are here: Home » National » J-K Opposition slams Bhagwat's remarks on Kashmir

J-K Opposition slams Bhagwat's remarks on Kashmir

Press Trust of India, Srinagar, Oct 1 2017, 18:37 IST
Bhagwat, in his more than an hour-long address on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur yesterday, had said 'necessary' constitutional amendments will have to be made for the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to be 'completely assimilated' with the rest of the country. Photo credit: PTI.

Bhagwat, in his more than an hour-long address on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur yesterday, had said 'necessary' constitutional amendments will have to be made for the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to be 'completely assimilated' with the rest of the country. Photo credit: PTI.

Opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir reacted sharply today to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks that constitutional amendments on Kashmir were needed, saying any move to tamper with Article 370 would be fraught with "dangerous consequences".

Bhagwat, in his more than an hour-long address on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur yesterday, had said "necessary" constitutional amendments will have to be made for the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to be "completely assimilated" with the rest of the country.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has long demanded abrogation of the Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, but Bhagwat did not make any reference to it in his speech.

Opposition parties in the state slammed the RSS chief's remarks with the Congress and the National Conference asserting that any tampering with the special status of the state would be dangerous.

Reacting to the Sangh leader's demand, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in a statement, said, "Bhagwat's remarks about the need for constitutional amendments....are unfortunate and unacceptable."

"Any kind of tinkering with the special status of J-K is fraught with dangerous consequences," it said.

The Congress blamed the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) for a "complete sell-out to the BJP-RSS for the sake of remaining in power".

The statement alleged that both the coalition partners, from the day they assumed power, were bent upon repealing the special status, which works as a bridge between the Centre and the state.

Criticising the RSS chief's comments, National Conference (NC) state spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said J&K's special status was the only constitutional bridge that connected the state to the rest of the country.

The RSS chief "should stop misleading the people to stoke passions in the face of growing criticism over the drastic economic slowdown in the country", Mattu said.

"While the RSS and the BJP have repeatedly made their intentions absolutely clear with regard to Article 35-A and Article 370, it is the PDP's apologetic silence that is a matter of grave concern and is indicative of a complete sell- out that could have dangerous and far-reaching implications for the state and its people," he alleged.

Article 35A allows the state legislature to define "permanent residents".

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam, M Y Tarigami, said the RSS chief's statement was an eye opener for those "who still have illusions about the intentions of the RSS and its affiliates".

"It is not surprising because RSS and its political affiliates Bhartiya Jan Sangh and BJP have a consistent position about the Article 370. The special status of J&K was always an eyesore for them," he said.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh performs Aarti of artists enacting Lord Rama and Lakshman...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

The Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during his visit to ITBP Border Out...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

BJP senior leader L K Advani along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi and others during Vijay Dashmi...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers perform 'shastra pooja' on the occasion of Vijay...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

Mumbai Police countables perform Shastra puja (worship of the weapons) on the occasion of...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

An artist dressed as demon King Ravana reacts as he shakes hands with people during Vijaya Dashmi...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga into the Bay of Bengal on the last day of the...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

Captain Virat Kohli interacts with coach Ravi Shastri and others at a practice session ahead of...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

England's Steven Cooper(left) and skipper Marc Guehi during a press conferance of U-17 FIFA World...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.