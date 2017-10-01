Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
News updated at 10:03 PM IST
  Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      Rohit's masterful knock gives India 4-1 series win      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      People living on China border our strategic assets, should not migrate: Rajnath      Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations      Dasara festivities conclude with spectacular procession      Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away      Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released    
You are here: Home » National » Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark

Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 1 2017, 21:05 IST
Bhagwat, in his more than an hour-long address on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur yesterday, had said 'necessary' constitutional amendments will have to be made for the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to be 'completely assimilated' with the rest of the country. Photo credit: PTI.

Bhagwat, in his more than an hour-long address on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur yesterday, had said 'necessary' constitutional amendments will have to be made for the people of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to be 'completely assimilated' with the rest of the country. Photo credit: PTI.

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat demanded "necessary constitutional amendments to completely assimilate" Kashmir with the rest of the country, opposition parties warned that any such move would be fraught with "dangerous consequences" while alliance partners PDP and BJP were guarded in their reaction.

In his more than an hour-long address on Vijayadashmi, Bhagwat said, "Necessary constitutional amendments will have to be made and old provisions will have to be changed. Then and then only, the residents of Jammu and Kashmir can be completely assimilated with rest of Bharat."

While reacting to RSS chief's assertions, opposition National Conference (NC) spokesperson Junaid Mattu said Jammu and Kashmir's special status was the only constitutional bridge that connects the state to the rest of the country. "The RSS chief should stop misleading the people to stoke passions in the face of growing criticism over the drastic economic slowdown in the country," he said.

State Congress spokesperson termed Bhagwat's remarks about the need for constitutional amendments as "unfortunate and unacceptable." "Any kind of tinkering with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is fraught with dangerous consequences," he said and blamed the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) for a "complete sell-out to the BJP-RSS for the sake of remaining in power."

Senior CPM leader and MLA Kulgam, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, said the RSS chief's statement was an eye opener for those "who still have illusions about the intentions of the RSS and its affiliates."

Both PDP and BJP were guarded in their reaction to RSS chief's statement. PDP general secretary Nizamudin Bhat said his party's stand on article 370 and other such political issues is "abundantly clear."

“They (BJP and RSS) have their own politics at the national level, so they do it (issue such statements,” he said.

Asked if this national level politics of RSS and BJP could have affects on state politics in the near future, Bhat said, "PDP will cross the bridge when the time comes."

BJP’s state general secretary, Ashok Kaul said the government will be governed by the 'Agenda of Alliance.' “We have already stated our position. We are not going to disrespect the 'Agenda of Alliance' that we have signed with the PDP at the time of formation of the government,” Kaul said.

Asked about his party's stand over scraping of Article 35-A, which allows the state legislature to define "permanent residents", he said that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the party would respect the final verdict as and when it is delivered.

Pro-independence JKLF chief Yasin Malik while reacting to Baghwat’s statement said, "Integrating JK with India through constitutional measures and military operation and oppression, can only be termed as daydreaming and illogical."

"Trampling state subject law, giving permanent citizenship to West Pakistan refugees or any other tactics to change the demography and Muslim character of this land will meet a stiff resistance from the people of Jammu Kashmir. We will even not shy away from spilling our blood while defending our identity and freedom,” he warned.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.