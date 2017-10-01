Press Esc to close
Sunday 01 October 2017
News updated at 8:35 PM IST
  Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      People living on China border our strategic assets, should not migrate: Rajnath      Prez, PM, VP, Manmohan attend Ramleela celebrations      Dasara festivities conclude with spectacular procession      Veteran journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati passes away      Raj Thackeray slams bullet train project, blame migrants for stampede      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath      63 presumed dead in shipwreck involving Rohingya Muslims      Crime Branch begins probe in BHU violence      Congress demands judicial probe in stampede      Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces probe in stapede      Maharashtra govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh      Sitharaman begins two-day J-K visit      22 killed in stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai      BHU students detained en route PM's residence, released    
You are here: Home » International » Two dead in knife attack at Marseille train station

Two dead in knife attack at Marseille train station

Agence France-Presse, Marseille, Oct 1 2017, 19:53 IST
Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said the knifeman had been shot by soldiers, while Marseille police urged people in the city to avoid the area around Saint-Charles station. File Photo. Representational Image.

Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said the knifeman had been shot by soldiers, while Marseille police urged people in the city to avoid the area around Saint-Charles station. File Photo. Representational Image.

A suspected Islamist knifeman killed at least two people at the main train station in the French Mediterranean port city of Marseille on Sunday before being shot and killed by soldiers patrolling there, local officials and police said.

"Two victims have been stabbed to death," regional police chief Olivier de Mazieres told AFP, referring to the attack which occurred at 1:45 pm (1145 GMT).

Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said the knifeman had been killed by soldiers, while the Marseille police urged people in the city to avoid the area around Saint-Charles station in the bustling centre of the city.

The knifeman is believed to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is Greatest) before assaulting passers-by, a source close to the investigation told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The deaths came with France still on high alert following a string of terror attacks since January 2015, when jihadist gunmen stormed the offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, killing 12.

The government has since launched Operation Sentinelle, deploying about 7,000 troops across the country to guard high-risk areas such as transport hubs, tourist sites and religious buildings.

After the stabbings in Marseille, anti-terror prosecutors said they had opened an investigation into "killings linked to a terrorist organisation" and the "attempted killing of a public official".

Attacks by Islamist extremists since 2015 have left 239 people dead in France, according to an AFP count before Sunday's incident.

After a rampage by Islamic State gunmen through Paris in November 2015, Francois Hollande, president at the time, declared a state of emergency which remains in place, giving security forces greater powers to use force and launch anti-terror raids.

Hollande's successor Emmanuel Macron has vowed to end the state of emergency with a new and controversial security law that will make many of the provisions of the state of emergency permanent.

Despite criticism from rights groups, the lower house of parliament is set to vote on a first draft of the law on Tuesday.

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb posted on Twitter that he would travel to Marseille immediately.

As well as the major terror atrocities in France in recent years -- Charlie Hebdo, the November 2015 Paris assault and a killing spree in Nice in July 2016 -- there have been a series of smaller incidents.

Attacks on police officers, soldiers or members of the public with knives, firearms or vehicles have sometimes been carried out by people with severe psychological problems.

The incident in Marseille came only days after the Islamic State group released a recording of what it said was its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi urging his followers to strike their enemies in the West.

France has deployed troops and its air force to the Middle East and is a leading partner in the US-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, where the jihadists are being driven back.

In August, a man driving a van killed one person and seriously injured another after ploughing into a bus stop in Marseille, raising fears of another terror incident.

But doctors said later that the man had severe mental problems and discounted any terror link.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.