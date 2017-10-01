Two dead in Marseille station knife attack: French official
Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said the knifeman had been shot by soldiers, while Marseille police urged people in the city to avoid the area around Saint-Charles station. File Photo. Representational Image.
"Two victims have been stabbed to death," local official Olivier de Mazieres told AFP.
Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said the knifeman had been shot by soldiers, while Marseille police urged people in the city to avoid the area around Saint-Charles station.