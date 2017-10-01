Two dead in Marseille station knife attack: French official

Agence France-Presse, Marseille, Oct 1 2017, 18:46 IST

File Photo. Representational Image.

A man armed with a knife killed two people at the main train station in the southern French city of Marseille today before being shot by soldiers patrolling there, local officials said.



"Two victims have been stabbed to death," local official Olivier de Mazieres told AFP.



Local prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said the knifeman had been shot by soldiers, while Marseille police urged people in the city to avoid the area around Saint-Charles station.