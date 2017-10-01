School Children to celebrate Bapu's birthday by promoting PMs Sanitation drive

Tabeenah Anjum, DH News Service, Jaipur, Oct 1 2017, 19:26 IST

State administration in Rajasthan is all set to celebrate the birth anniversary of the father of nation Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 by directing government school teachers and students to clean up their respective schools.



As per the orders furnished by education minister Vasudev Devnani, students will clean their classes, porch and participate in a plantation drive in their respective schools. As an attempt to promote Prime Ministers Narendra Modi's ambitious Swachh Bharat Abhiyan schools have been asked to make the presence of students compulsory.



Vasudev Devnani, state education minister said, "The cleanliness drive is not restricted clean the campus with a broom but students will be given awareness on the importance of staying clean for good hygiene. Rajasthan also has a unique scheme known as Operation and management of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities' which provides financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each government school per year.



Moreover, all state-run universities in Rajasthan will not observe a holiday on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year. The calendar has been issued by the office of Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh and by the Chancellor of all state universities. In the month of October, the universities will be closed on October 1 for Muharram and from October 13 to 21 for Diwali.



Interestingly, the state has declared holidays on the birth anniversaries of Ramdev (folk deity of Rajasthan), Guru Nanak Dev, B.R. Ambedkar, Mahavira Jayanti and Maharana Pratap Jayanti.



