Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
News updated at 2:16 AM IST
  Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath    
You are here: Home » National » New guv must solve AIADMK crisis: Oppn

New guv must solve AIADMK crisis: Oppn

DH News Service, Chennai, Oct 2 2017, 1:36 IST
DMK working president M K Stalin on Sunday said the new governor should function independently and impartially besides fulfilling his constitutional duties. PTI file photo

DMK working president M K Stalin on Sunday said the new governor should function independently and impartially besides fulfilling his constitutional duties. PTI file photo

Amid the heightening power struggle within the ruling AIADMK, the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded immediate intervention by the new governor, Banwarilal Purohit, to find a solution to the current political crisis in the state.

DMK working president M K Stalin on Sunday said the new governor should function independently and impartially besides fulfilling his constitutional duties.

“Unlike the previous governor (Ch Vidyasagar Rao), Mr Purohit ought to understand the political situation in the state immediately and work accordingly to discharge his duties,” he added.

Stalin said since Maharashtra Governor Rao was holding additional responsibility of Tamil Nadu, especially when the state was going through a political crisis, it had dented the administration .

Expressing hope that the new governor would find an immediate solution to the political confusion in the state, DMDK chief and actor Vijayakant said the ruling AIADMK government, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, would be dissolved within a week.

Echoing similar views, PMK leader and former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss said the governor, with his rich experience, would find a solution to the confusion prevailing in the ruling party.

Similarly, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Purohit has faced several challenges and, with his experience, would bring Tamil Nadu to a healthy state.

Indian Union Muslim League president M Khader Mohideen said Purohit would find a path that would change the current situation and also enable smooth growth.

Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.