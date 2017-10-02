New guv must solve AIADMK crisis: Oppn

DH News Service, Chennai, Oct 2 2017, 1:36 IST

Amid the heightening power struggle within the ruling AIADMK, the Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu demanded immediate intervention by the new governor, Banwarilal Purohit, to find a solution to the current political crisis in the state.



DMK working president M K Stalin on Sunday said the new governor should function independently and impartially besides fulfilling his constitutional duties.



“Unlike the previous governor (Ch Vidyasagar Rao), Mr Purohit ought to understand the political situation in the state immediately and work accordingly to discharge his duties,” he added.



Stalin said since Maharashtra Governor Rao was holding additional responsibility of Tamil Nadu, especially when the state was going through a political crisis, it had dented the administration .



Expressing hope that the new governor would find an immediate solution to the political confusion in the state, DMDK chief and actor Vijayakant said the ruling AIADMK government, led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, would be dissolved within a week.



Echoing similar views, PMK leader and former Union health minister Anbumani Ramadoss said the governor, with his rich experience, would find a solution to the confusion prevailing in the ruling party.



Similarly, BJP Tamil Nadu unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said that Purohit has faced several challenges and, with his experience, would bring Tamil Nadu to a healthy state.



Indian Union Muslim League president M Khader Mohideen said Purohit would find a path that would change the current situation and also enable smooth growth.



