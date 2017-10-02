Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
You are here: Home » National » Fr Tom has happy home-coming in Kerala

Fr Tom has happy home-coming in Kerala

DH News Service, Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 2017, 1:40 IST
Fr Tom Uzhunnalil, the Catholic priest freed from militants in Yemen last month, arrived in Kerala on Sunday to a cheerful welcome in Kochi and later in his home district of Kottayam.

Speaking with reporters in Kochi, the 59-year-old Salesian priest said if he was assigned with responsibilities that required him to be back in strife-torn Yemen, he would accept the mission.

He thanked people from different communities who prayed for his release. He addressed the Sunday mass at the St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica.

Later, he attended a civic reception and participated in a special mass at his home-town, Ramapuram in Kottayam district.

Fr Uzhunnalil was released on September 12, after 557 days in captivity.

