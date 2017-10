DH News Service, Lucknow, Oct 2 2017, 2:04 IST

Around a dozen people were injured and several vehicles were torched in the clashes between two communities in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur town on Sunday.



According to police sources here, the trouble began when a ‘Ram Barat’ (a ritual during Dasara) procession was passing by a mosque in the Rawatpur locality in the town.



Sources said that members of the two communities indulged in heavy stone-pelting injuring several people, including a few police officers.