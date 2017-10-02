Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
News updated at 2:16 AM IST
  Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath    
You are here: Home » National » Armyman asked to prove citizenship

Armyman asked to prove citizenship

Press Trust of India, Guwahati, Oct 2 2017, 2:14 IST
An old picture of Mohd Azmal Hoque in the army. Twitter

An old picture of Mohd Azmal Hoque in the army. Twitter

An Assam-based retired armyman has said that the Foreigners' Tribunal has sent him a notice asking him to prove that he is not an illegal Bangladeshi migrant but an Indian citizen.

Mohd Azmal Hoque, a former Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) who had retired from service on September 30, 2016 told reporters on Saturday that he had a received the notice placing him in the 'doubtful-voter' category.

It also charged him with having entered India in 1971 without proper documents, he said. "I have served the Indian Army for 30 years," Hoque said, adding that the notice asked him to appear before a local tribunal on October 13 with relevant documents to prove his Indian citizenship.

The retired JCO said he had missed the first date for appearing before the tribunal on September 11 as he had received the notice after that date. He said he will appear before the tribunal on October 13.

"In 2012 also, I had received a notice saying I was a doubtful voter, but I submitted all documents in the tribunal court and it had declared me an Indian citizen", he said.

"Why do I have to be humiliated so many times? I request the prime minister, the President and the home minister to end this harassment to a proper citizen," Hoque said.

He said he is not the first member of his family to have been served with such a notice. In 2012, his wife Mamtaj Begum was also summoned by the tribunal to prove her citizenship.

The issue was brought to the attention of the army by a twitter post from lawyer Aman Wadud on Saturday, in which he said, "Mohd.Azmal Haque,served in Indian Army for 30yrs, Retd as Junior Com Officer,now accused of being illegal immigrant by AssamPolice. @adgpi".

In response to the tweet, the Eastern Command of the army said, "necessary assistance will be provided to the veteran".

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay said the police was looking into the matter.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.