Monday 02 October 2017
News updated at 2:16 AM IST
Boost to airport metro on BIAL fund offer

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DH News Services, Bengaluru, Oct 2 2017, 2:16 IST
The proposed metro line extension from Nagawara to Kempegowda International Airport gets a boost with innovative financing as the BIAL agrees to fund two stations at the airport.

The proposed metro line extension from Nagawara to Kempegowda International Airport gets a boost with innovative financing as the BIAL agrees to fund two stations at the airport. DH file photo

The proposed metro line extension from Nagawara to Kempegowda International Airport gets a boost with innovative financing as the BIAL agrees to fund two stations at the airport.

A senior official said the Urban Development Department has forwarded the proposal to the chief minister’s office and is expecting that it would be placed before the Cabinet in the next few days.

“There are several components in the funding that need clarity,” the official said. “IT may take some time (for approval) but we want to clear it in a month.”

The official said the state government is looking at a fair share of innovative funding (private participation) mandatory to get central assistance for the Rs 5,900 crore project.

This would include 10% of the cost given as lump sum amount. “Airport authorities are likely to chip in for the project. We are trying other parties, including the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority and private players,” he said.

The Nagawara-airport metro line will have four stations -- RK Hegde Nagar, Jakkur, Yelahanka, Hejjala.

“Two metro stations will come up at KIA to connect both the terminals (work on Terminal 2 is ongoing),” sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

“We have come to an in-principle agreement with the government preparing to fund two stations. Details are still to be finalised,” they added.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) sources said the metro track, the extension of Gottigere-Nagawara line in Phase 2, will be elevated at almost all sections except near Yelahanka airbase, where trains will run at grade (ground) level.
