Boy killed, 5 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire
Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.
The official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours, resulting in the death of a boy and injuries to five other civilians.
He identified the deceased boy as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.
The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around 0650 hours, triggering panic among border residents.
He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.