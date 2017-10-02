Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
Boy killed, 5 injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire

Press Trust of India, Jammu, Oct 2 2017, 10:59 IST
Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in. File photo

A nine-year-old boy was killed and five other civilians were injured as Pakistani troops targeted border villages and forward posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir by firing and shelling, a police official said.

Indian troops fired in retaliation to silence the Pakistani guns and the exchange of fire between the two sides was continuing when last reports came in.

The official said that Pakistani troops targeted dozens of villages and posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the early hours, resulting in the death of a boy and injuries to five other civilians.

He identified the deceased boy as Israr Ahmad of Karni sector.

The official said the heavy cross-border firing started around 0650 hours, triggering panic among border residents.

He said the injured civilians have been rushed to a hospital.
