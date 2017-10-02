Five militants killed as army foils infiltration bids along LoC

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 2 2017, 21:34 IST

Two cops injured in Baramulla grenade attack

Five unidentified militants were killed as army foiled multiple infiltration bids along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir districts of Baramulla and Kupwara on Tuesday.



Defence spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said that an infiltration bid was foiled in Rampur sector of Baramulla district along the LoC in which two militants were killed. “Two weapons were recovered and the search operation is in progress," he said.



Earlier in the day, three unidentified militants were killed along the LoC in Tanghdar sector of Kupwara district on Monday morning. A senior police officer said that a joint team of army's 20 Rashtriya Rifles and 6-Garwal battalion manning the Balthania post along the LoC noticed some suspicious movement of infiltrators during the wee hours.



“The group of the infiltrators believed to be four to five in number entered few meters inside Indian territory and on noticing the movement the army fired which was retaliated, triggering off an encounter," he said and added three militants have been killed in the gunfight so far and the operation was going on.



Reports said additional security forces were rushed to the area and a massive hunt was launched in the dense forest to nab the other militants.



Army sources said that militants from across the LoC were making desperate attempts to ensure maximum infiltration before the traditional routes close due to snow. "Army expects infiltration and coming months would be tough from the security point of view. Terrorist infrastructure across the LoC is intact on the LoC and in the hinterland,” they said.



“Surveillance of LoC is no mean job. There are mountains, rivers, streams, ridges, ravines and gorges along the LoC. It is not a cut and dried area that army has to guard. Despite the three-tier fencing, army needs highly sophisticated surveillance equipment to keep the enemy at bay,” sources added.



Meanwhile, militants riding a motorcycle on Monday evening hurled a grenade at a police party in Baramulla district, leaving two cops injured. An official said at about 6:50 pm one motorcycle approached from opposite side and while seeing the security forces party made an about turn.



"While being challenged to stop one among the two militants riding the motor cycle hurled a grenade towards the naka party,” a police spokesperson said and added two policemen received minor injuries.