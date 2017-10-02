Three minors killed in Pakistani shelling along LoC in Poonch

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 2 2017, 17:26 IST

Smoke rises due to a mortar shell fired by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Monday. PTI Photo

Three minors were killed while a dozen civilians were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling and firing on forward areas and border hamlets in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.



Reports said Pakistan troops used 120 mm and 82 mm mortar shells to pound border hamlets and military posts in Degwar, Banvat, Bagyal Dhara, Shahpur and Kirni sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch at around 6:50 am.



"Two boys aged six and 10 years and a 15-year-old girl were killed and 12 others were injured in the Pakistani shelling and firing. Two of the critically injured persons were airlifted to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment," a police spokesman said.



Deputy Commissioner Poonch Tariq Zarger said Degwar was the worst-hit in the shelling which sparked panic among the people. "However, the residents are reluctant to migrate from the affected villages and have moved to safer places within their villages," he told reporters.



Eyewitnesses told Deccan Herald over phone that several mortar shells have landed inside or close to houses in border villages creating a wave of panic and fear among the residents. They said that in a number of villages, the people even couldn’t come out of their houses as shelling continued.



The latest ceasefire incidents occurred just two days after the maiden visit of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the strife-torn state. Officials said she visited the forward areas and was briefed about the “robust counter-infiltration posture along the LoC."



There has been a sharp rise in the ceasefire violations by the Pakistan this year with 285 violations reported till August 1. The number was significantly less at 228 for the entire 2016, according to Army figures.



A senior army officer said they expect the ceasefire violations to continue as Pakistan has been relentlessly trying to push heavily-armed militants into India with nefarious intention of disturbing peace and cause casualties on security forces in the hinterland.



“However, well aware of the new strategy of Pakistan we have strengthened anti-infiltration grid. Whenever the militants try to infiltrate, they would be either killed or forced to retreat,” he added.



Just on Monday army foiled two infiltration bids along the LoC in north Kashmir killing three infiltrators.