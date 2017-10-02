Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
Two children killed, 11 injured in Pakistani shelling along LoC

Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, DH News Service, Oct 2 2017, 12:38 IST

Smoke rises due to a mortar shell fired by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (LoC), Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Monday. PTI Photo

A minor boy and a girl were killed while 11 civilians were injured as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling and firing on forward areas and border hamlets in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said Pakistan troops used 120 mm and 82 mm mortar shells to pound border hamlets and military posts in Degwar, Banvat, Bagyal Dhara, Shahpur and Kirni sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch at around 6:50 am.

A 10-year-old boy identified as Israr Ahmad was killed in Kirni sector after suffering multiple injuries due to Pakistani shelling while four others were wounded. In Dhingwar sector three civilians were wounded due to the shelling, a police official said. A teenage girl, who had received multiple injuries, later succumbed in a hospital.

He said four more civilians were injured when Pakistani troops again opened fire in Dhingwar sector at around 10:25 am. The official said Indian troops fired in retaliation and the exchange of fire between the two sides was underway when last reports came in.

Eyewitnesses told Deccan Herald over the phone that several mortar shells have landed inside or close to houses in border villages creating a wave of panic and fear among the residents. They said that in a number of villages, the people even couldn’t come out of their houses as shelling continued.

A senior army officer said they expect the ceasefire violations to continue for some days as Pakistan has been relentlessly trying to push heavily-armed militants into India with nefarious intention of disturbing peace and cause casualties on security forces in the hinterland.

“However, well aware of the new strategy of Pakistan we have strengthened anti-infiltration grid. Whenever the militants try to infiltrate, they would be either killed or forced to retreat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district and killed one militant.

Sources said troops guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector noticed the movement of heavily armed militants, who were trying to infiltrate into Indian territory.

"As the troops challenged the infiltrators, they opened fire and in the retaliatory action one unidentified militants was killed," they said.
