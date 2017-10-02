Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
News updated at 4:00 PM IST
  Monarch Airlines collapses leaving 110,000 stranded abroad      Join army for rum: Ramdas Athawale      Sikh man becomes first minority politician to lead major party in Canada      Gandhi's 148 birth anniversary commemorated in China      Shastri anniversary: Delhi Chief Secy asked to 'explain' absence at Vijay Ghat      Clean India can be achieved only if all Indians unite: PM Modi      Of India's 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: MHA      At leas 20 killed at shooting rampage at Las Vegas concert      Sharif's indictment in graft cases postponed      PM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shashtri      Two children killed, 11 injured in Pakistani shelling along LoC      Nehra makes comeback, Ashwin, Jadeja ignored      Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath    
You are here: Home » International » At leas 20 killed at shooting rampage at Las Vegas concert

At leas 20 killed at shooting rampage at Las Vegas concert

Reuters, Los Angeles, Oct 2 2017, 15:12 IST
A body is covered with a sheet in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS

A body is covered with a sheet in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS

A gunman opened fire at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100 others before the shooter was killed by police.

Police described the suspect as being a local Las Vegasman who acted alone and was not believed to be connected to any militant group, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters.

"We have no idea what his belief system was," he said. "Right now, we believe he was the sole aggressor and the scene is static."

Authorities were seeking a woman they named as Marilou Danley, he said. He gave no details of whether she was suspected of involvement in the attack but described her as an "associate".

He said rumours of other shootings or explosives such as car bombs in the area were false.

Las Vegas is a major resort city, known primarily for its gambling, shopping and nightlife, which would have been packed at the time the shooting broke out shortly after 10 p.m. (0400 GMT).

And police said the toll may yet rise: "I don't want to give you an accurate number because I don't have it yet," Lombardo said.

The shooting broke out on the last night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest festival, a sold-out event attended by thousands and featuring top acts such as Eric Church, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean.

U.S. media, including Fox News, reported that Aldean was performing when the rampage began but that he had been bundled safely off stage at the event outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in the Nevada gambling mecca. CNN reported all the artists were safe.

Lombardo said the gunfire came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, where the gunman was killed.

Police have disclosed no information that would suggest a motive for the shooting or revealed the identity of the suspect.

Even so, the rampage was reminiscent of a mass shooting at a Paris rock concert in November 2015 that killed 89 people, part of a coordinated attack by Islamist militants that left 130 dead.

A witness named Christine told CNN both she and her husband had separately taken shooting victims to two hospitals, the University Medical Center and the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

"The shots just kept coming," she said. "Everyone was telling us 'run, run as fast as you can'."

Off-duty police believed to be among the victims, the sheriff said.

The concert venue was in an outdoor area known as LasVegas Village, across the Strip from the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotels.

The Mandalay Bay hotel is near McCarran International Airport, which said on Twitter it had temporarily halted flights after the shooting. Later, the airport said that some flights had resumed.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

The inaugural flight of Alliance Air from Shirdi...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

Superstar Rajinikanth addressing at the inauguration...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

President Ram Nath Kovind flagging off inaugural flight of Alliance Air...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

A Shia Muslim breaking tubelights during...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

French soldiers patrol outside the Marseille railway station...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni in action as skipper...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Farmers remove the outer skin of the freshly picked walnuts...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

Models wear creations for Givenchy's Spring-Summer...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.