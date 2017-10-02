More than 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting: police

Agence France-Presse, Los Angeles, Oct 2 2017, 14:21 IST

A body is covered with a sheet in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS

At least 20 people were killed and more than 100 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, police said.



"We have in excess of 100-plus injured and excess of 20-plus that have died at this point," Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told a press conference.



The gunman, who was a local man, was killed after police "engaged the suspect," Lombardo told reporters.

