More than 50 dead in Las Vegas concert shooting: police

Agence France-Presse, Los Angeles, Oct 2 2017, 16:29 IST

A body is covered with a sheet in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 1, 2017. REUTERS

More than 50 people were killed and 200 wounded when a gunman opened fire on a concert in Las Vegas, police said on Monday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in US history.



"We are looking at in excess of 50 individuals dead and of 200 individuals injured at this point," Las Vegas Metro Police Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said after Sunday night's shooting at a country music concert in the Nevada gambling hub.



Lombardo also told a press conference that the gunman, who was killed after armed police responded to the shooting, had been identified as a local man called Stephen Paddock, 64. Police also believed that they had located his female companion who had been earlier named as a person of interest

