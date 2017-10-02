Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
Join army for rum: Ramdas Athawale

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai, DH News Service, Oct 2 2017, 14:02 IST
In a shocking statement, union minister of state for social justice and empowerment and RPI president Ramdas Athawale said that more Dalit youths must join the army as good food and rum is available instead of the country made liquor.

“The army provides good food and liquor. Instead of consuming country liquor while being unemployed, Dalit youths must join armed forces where they can get rum,” Athawale told reporters in Pune sparking off a major controversy.

Athawale was making a case for reservation of Dalits in the armed forces and that more Dalits should join the armed forces. “Dalit youths can contribute to the nation if they join the armed forces,” said Athawale, a Rajya Sabha member, who heads the RPI faction named after him.

Though Athawale’s comments were in lighter vein – and he himself laughed after the comments – it has not gone down well.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has taken a strong objection the statement of Athawale. Athavale has made a mockery of himself by making this statement. “Instead of propagating deaddiction amongst Dalit youths, Athavale is promoting addiction to intoxicants which is quite contrary to his ministry of social justice and welfare. His statement has not gone well amongst the intellectuals of the Dalit community,” NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

Athawale seems to have forgotten that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had established the Mahar regiment only to enable the participation of Dalits in armed forces. Historically Dalits are known to be good at warfare and hence a pillar honoring Dalit soldiers was erected after the Battle of Koregaon, he said.

“Athawale has thus insulted historical contribution of the dalits in wars. I want to inform Athavle that there are innumerable Dalits who have joined the Indian armed forces for the love of the country and not for a bottle of free rum,” he said.
