Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
News updated at 9:57 PM IST
  AAP begins poll campaign in Gujarat with a roadshow in Ahmedabad      JNU VC appoints a junior faculty as dean of the school of social sciences      Punjab rape accused minister on the run surrenders      Raj govt formulates 11 member committee to waive off crop loan upto Rs 50,000      CBI officer, probing Srijan scam, seeks arrest warrant for netas; shuffled      Rahul cannot see development as he is wearing 'Italian spectacles': Amit Shah      After Cong flak, admin says yes to Rahul's Amethi tour      Sasikala applies for 15 days parole to meet her ailing husband in TN      Monarch Airlines collapses leaving 110,000 stranded abroad      Join army, get good food and rum: Athawale      Sikh man becomes first minority politician to lead major party in Canada      Gandhi's 148 birth anniversary commemorated in China      Shastri anniversary: Delhi Chief Secy asked to 'explain' absence at Vijay Ghat      Even 1,000 Gandhis cannot 'clean India' without support of 125 cr Indians: Modi      Of India's 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: MHA      50 killed at Las Vegas concert in deadliest US shooting      Sharif's indictment in graft cases postponed      PM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shashtri      Five militants killed as army foils infiltration bids along LoC      Nehra makes comeback, Ashwin, Jadeja ignored      Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath    
You are here: Home » International » Monarch Airlines collapses leaving 110,000 stranded abroad

Monarch Airlines collapses leaving 110,000 stranded abroad

Associate France-Presse, London, Oct 2 2017, 14:33 IST
Monarch Airlines passenger aircraft. Reuters file photo

Monarch Airlines passenger aircraft. Reuters file photo

Monarch Airlines ceased trading today, triggering a move by the British government to bring home 110,000 customers stranded abroad.

The British airline and its holidays business entered administration, with KPMG appointed to oversee the financial chaos.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority described the situation as "the biggest ever UK airline failure," adding that "all future holidays and flights provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating".

It added in a statement that "the government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers currently abroad to get back to the UK at the end of their holiday at no extra cost to them".

The government meanwhile said that it was overseeing what it said was the biggest repatriation since the end of World War II.

"This is a hugely distressing situation for British holidaymakers abroad and my first priority is to help them get back to the UK," Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said in a statement.

"That is why I have immediately ordered the country's biggest ever peacetime repatriation to fly about 110,000 passengers who could otherwise have been left stranded abroad."

He added: "This is an unprecedented response to an unprecedented situation."

Affected parties used social media to get their messages across, mirroring the situation a week ago when Ryanair cancelled thousands of flights as it battles to overcome a shortage of pilots.

"Monarch customers in the UK: don't go to the airport. There will be no more Monarch flights," the budget carrier said on Twitter.

Meanwhile customer Holly-Rae Copeland tweeted: "Just when you think you've avoided ryanair's flight cancellations, #monarchairlines go into administration on the day of your flight."

KPMG partner and joint administrator, Blair Nimmo, said "mounting cost pressures and increasingly competitive market conditions in the European short-haul market have contributed to the Monarch Group experiencing a sustained period of trading losses".

Consequently, more than 2,000 Monarch workers now risk losing their jobs.

The airline had been struggling financially for a while and won a cash injection a year ago that allowed it to continue flying holidaymakers and fund growth plans, as the sector faced turbulence from Brexit and terrorism.

Majority shareholder Greybull Capital had pumped another 165 million pounds into Monarch in October 2016 to allow Monarch to retain its licence to carry on selling package holidays.

But the CAA has now decided against renewing the airline's licences following expiry at the end of September.

Extension of the group's membership in the Air Travel Organiser's Licence (ATOL) -- a scheme funded by the sector that compensates travellers in the case of a company collapse -- had been on condition of fresh funding.

Monarch, based at Luton airport north of London, had meanwhile been due to take delivery of the first of 30 Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft in 2018.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.