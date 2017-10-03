Sasikala did not apply for parole, say prison officials

DH News Service, Chennai/Bengaluru, Oct 3 2017, 2:51 IST

Estranged AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, convicted in an disproportionate assets case, has not applied for parole, despite claims by her nephew T T V Dhinakaran.



According to prisons department officials, Sasikala, lodged in Bengaluru jail, is not eligible for the parole leave as criminal cases against her are still pending.



However, Dhinakaran on Monday said his aunt had applied for the parole to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan, who is suffering from liver disease. “We have formally applied for the parole with the jail authorities. She might even come out on parole tomorrow (Tuesday) itself,” he said.



According to him, Sasikala’s advocates have sought 15 days parole for her. Her husband Natarajan, who has been admitted to the Gleneagles Global Health City, has a history of chronic liver disease and has been receiving treatment for the past six months.



