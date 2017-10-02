Press Esc to close
Monday 02 October 2017
News updated at 8:31 PM IST
  Raj govt formulates 11 member committee to waive off crop loan upto Rs 50,000      CBI officer, probing Srijan scam, seeks arrest warrant for netas; shuffled      After Cong flak, admin says yes to Rahul's Amethi tour      Sasikala applies for 15 days parole to meet her ailing husband in TN      Monarch Airlines collapses leaving 110,000 stranded abroad      Join army, get good food and rum: Athawale      Sikh man becomes first minority politician to lead major party in Canada      Gandhi's 148 birth anniversary commemorated in China      Shastri anniversary: Delhi Chief Secy asked to 'explain' absence at Vijay Ghat      Even 1,000 Gandhis cannot 'clean India' without support of 125 cr Indians: Modi      Of India's 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: MHA      50 killed at Las Vegas concert in deadliest US shooting      Sharif's indictment in graft cases postponed      PM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shashtri      Three minors killed in Pakistani shelling along LoC in Poonch      Nehra makes comeback, Ashwin, Jadeja ignored      Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Is it a crime to be cordial with Centre: TN CM to DMK      2 men assault doctor for numbering stampede victims' bodies in Mumbai      Don't teach us patriotism: Uddhav Thackeray to BJP      Hafiz Saeed slaps Rs 100-mn defamation notice on Pak FM      Sonia, Rahul condole demise of Tom Alter      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Elphinstone stampede: Railways not celebrating Dussehra      PM Modi & Govt cannot miss the strong message on the economy from RSS chief      Ravan challaned for riding bike wearing crown instead of helmet!      Hospital under fire for scribbling numbers on foreheads of stampede victims      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67      Flight ban on Iraqi Kurds imposed after independence vote      Journalists denounce trolling on social media      Border dispute with China can be resolved through dialogue: Rajnath    
You are here: Home » National » CBI officer, probing Srijan scam, seeks arrest warrant for netas; shuffled

CBI officer, probing Srijan scam, seeks arrest warrant for netas; shuffled

Abhay Kumar, PATNA, DH News Service, Oct 2 2017, 20:19 IST
Malik, as the CBI Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), headed the 20-member probe team. Last week, he had requested the CBI court to issue arrest warrants against certain bureaucrats and politicians, alleged to be involved in the scam, which appears to be bigger than the infamous fodder scam. PTI file photo

Malik, as the CBI Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), headed the 20-member probe team. Last week, he had requested the CBI court to issue arrest warrants against certain bureaucrats and politicians, alleged to be involved in the scam, which appears to be bigger than the infamous fodder scam. PTI file photo

The CBI officer, SK Malik, who was heading the investigation into the Rs 1500 crore-Srijan scam in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, has been transferred. He has been asked to join the CBI headquarters in New Delhi. Malik will be replaced by another CBI official N Mahto.

Malik, as the CBI Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), headed the 20-member probe team. Last week, he had requested the CBI court to issue arrest warrants against certain bureaucrats and politicians, alleged to be involved in the scam, which appears to be bigger than the infamous fodder scam.

Of the four politicians believed to be under CBI scanner, one is a Union Minister, while the other is a BJP Lok Sabha member from Jharkhand. The third leader under the lens is a former BJP MP, while the fourth one is a JD (U) leader, now suspended from the party after his name cropped up in the scam.

Similarly, at least five IAS officers are said to be under CBI radar. All these officers had earlier served as district magistrate of Bhagalpur. One of these officials, after taking VRS, had even unsuccessfully contested 2014 Lok Sabha elections as the JD (U) candidate.

Srijan scam came to light on August 3 when it was detected by Bhagalpur District Magistrate Adesh Titarmare that there has been pilferage of government fund to the tune of around Rs 500 crore by a Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan. An investigation by Bihar top cops indicated that around Rs 355.7 crore were fraudulently transferred from three heads – land acquisition (Rs 270 crore), urban development schemes (Rs 70.7 crore) and district administration (Rs 15 crore) – into the account of the NGO, Srijan Sahyog Mahila Samiti.

Srijan was run by a social worker Manorama Devi, who reportedly flaunted her connections with politicians and bureaucrats and helped Srijan spread its tentacles.

Altogether 17 persons, including Prem Kumar, the personal assistant (PA) of Bhagalpur District Magistrate, were arrested after nine FIRs were lodged by the police. Later, when it was found that the embezzled fund had crossed Rs 1000 crore, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a CBI probe into the scam.

One of those arrested, Mahesh Mandal, a clerk in the district welfare department, died last month suffering from a kidney ailment. Though the government claimed Mandal died while undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Bhagalpur, his brother Dinesh Mandal alleged that the incarcerated kin “was allowed to die” as he could have revealed the names of much big fish involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, the CBI has sought remand of all the 17 accused, most of them are clerks in treasuries and bank officials, lodged in Bhagalpur jail. The investigating agency has urged the court that since it wanted to interrogate the accused, they should be shifted to Patna’s Beur Jail.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.