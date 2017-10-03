No powers for DCs on property titles: SC

Press Esc to close
Tuesday 03 October 2017
News updated at 2:43 AM IST
  Jaishankar in Bhutan amid reports of fresh build-up by Chinese PLA near Doklam      President Kovind appoints a commission for sub-categorisation of OBCs      AAP begins poll campaign in Gujarat with a roadshow in Ahmedabad      JNU VC appoints a junior faculty as dean of the school of social sciences      Punjab rape accused minister on the run surrenders      Raj govt formulates 11 member committee to waive off crop loan upto Rs 50,000      CBI officer, probing Srijan scam, seeks arrest warrant for netas; shuffled      Rahul cannot see development as he is wearing 'Italian spectacles': Amit Shah      After Cong flak, admin says yes to Rahul's Amethi tour      Sasikala applies for 15 days parole to meet her ailing husband in TN      Monarch Airlines collapses leaving 110,000 stranded abroad      Join army, get good food and rum: Athawale      Sikh man becomes first minority politician to lead major party in Canada      Gandhi's 148 birth anniversary commemorated in China      Shastri anniversary: Delhi Chief Secy asked to 'explain' absence at Vijay Ghat      Clean India dream can be a reality: Modi      Of India's 33.69 lakh gun licences, 12.77 lakh in UP: MHA      58 killed at Las Vegas concert in deadliest US shooting      Sharif's indictment in graft cases postponed      PM pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Shashtri      Five militants killed as army foils infiltration bids along LoC      Nehra makes comeback, Ashwin, Jadeja ignored      Armyman asked to prove citizenship      Communal violence in UP      CBSE constitutes a panel to frame comprehensive school safety guidelines      Fresh floods hit Assam, 78K people affected      Swaraj announces Rs one lakh reward to help identify the parents of Geeta      India, China ceremonial BPM; Did not take place on Oct 1      Opposition in J&K react over Bhagwat's constitutional amendment remark      India wrap it up in style      Green nod to Karnataka's Rs 1,561-cr Harohalli industrial park      Elphinstone stampede: PIL filed in HC to book railway officials      Veteran actor Tom Alter dies at 67    
You are here: Home » National » No powers for DCs on property titles: SC

No powers for DCs on property titles: SC

DH News Service, New Delhi, Oct 3 2017, 2:09 IST
A Collector or District Magistrate has no powers to decide title of a property under the Hindu Succession Act , the Supreme Court has said. Allowing the state's administrative authorities including the Collector to adjudicate matter of entitlement in civil disputes would be destructive of the rule of law, it further held. DH file photo

A Collector or District Magistrate has no powers to decide title of a property under the Hindu Succession Act , the Supreme Court has said. Allowing the state's administrative authorities including the Collector to adjudicate matter of entitlement in civil disputes would be destructive of the rule of law, it further held. DH file photo

A Collector or District Magistrate has no powers to decide title of a property under the Hindu Succession Act , the Supreme Court has said. Allowing the state’s administrative authorities including the Collector to adjudicate matter of entitlement in civil disputes would be destructive of the rule of law, it further held.

“The Collector is an officer of the state. He can exercise only such powers as the law specifically confers upon him to enter upon private disputes,” a bench of Justices NV Ramana and DY Chandrachud observed.

The court quashed a May 12, 2003 order of Haridwar Collector, besides overturning Uttarakhand High Court order affirming the Collector’s decision, to take over vast property of the Kutchi Lal Rameshwar Ashram Trust at Haridwar since it had no legal heir.

The Trust had questioned the decision, claiming that it has been managing the property for over 45 years. It further argued that only a title action through administrative general or a civil court is the way an action adverse to its position could be taken.

Allowing the Trust’s plea, the bench said the magistrate committed a jurisdictional overreach by taking up an adjudicatory exercise for which he did not have the powers.

The case dates back to November 28, 1955, when the visually challenged Udhav Das Ji Maharaj bought over two bighas of land in the name of his disciple Mohan Lal.

He founded the Kutchi Lal Rameshwar Ashram and executed a will in 1956, nominating some individuals to manage and administer his properties –including the land in question- after his lifetime.

The District Collector decided to acquire the property for the state under Section 29 of the Hindu Succession Act since Mohan Lal’s whereabouts remain unknown from 1958 and he had no legal heir.
Email this page Print this page

Go to Top

Videos
Videos more
Most popular stories now
Photo Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Drinking...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

President Ram Nath Kovind being presented a memento...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Children paying floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Social activist Anna Hazare paying tribute to Mahatma...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at Juhu beach...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

A wounded person is walked in on a wheelbarrow as Las Vegas...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Crews clean up the scene where a cube van ran into pedestrians and later...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Seattle Sounders' Tony Alfaro, left, and Philadelphia...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Rafael Nadal of Spain listens a question from a reporter during a news...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

Cricket in burqa. A woman cricketer in Baramulla...

more
Like us on Facebook

About Us | News | Business | Sports | Supplements | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright 2017, The Printers (Mysore) Private Ltd., 75, M.G Road, Post Box 5331, Bengaluru - 560001
Tel: +91 (80) 25880000 Fax No. +91 (80) 25880523
Powered by Yodasoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.